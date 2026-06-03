Bully Ray Comments On Jacob Fatu-Bloodline Story In Wake Of WWE Clash In Italy, Raw

Bully Ray said there was one small story beat that WWE did miss on Monday that could have built some more tension within the acknowledgment ceremony segment. He said it was when Reigns and the Usos were lined up in the ring and put their ones in the air, with Fatu positioned behind them.

"There was a lull in the audience," he said. "If you go back and listen, there's a lull, almost like everybody was holding their breath because they thought something was going to happen. Then, Jacob eventually raises up the one. I would take Jacob and I would have put him right behind Roman Reigns. I would have had that hard camera shoot Roman with Jacob's face right over one of Roman Reigns' shoulders, delaying the one in the air, build that up a little build, boom, and then hit the one."

As for Fatu's ongoing tension with Jey Uso, Bully Ray isn't sure if that's going to evolve into something further in the Bloodline storyline, at least at this moment. Uso is in the King of the Ring tournament, and Fatu is now just left at Reigns' side.

"It almost looked like the Jacob experiment has come to an end," he said. "He's now a co-star in the Bloodline. We'll see what happens. Remember, just a couple of months ago, there was all this discussion about whether Jacob Fatu could be the face of the place and the World Heavyweight Champion. A lot of people said, 'yes.' I said, 'no.' Jacob Fatu will never be what Roman Reigns is. Where he fits into this story moving forward, that remains to be seen."

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