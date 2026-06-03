Bully Ray Comments On Jacob Fatu-Bloodline Story In Wake Of WWE Clash In Italy, Raw
Jacob Fatu officially fell in line following his loss to World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at Clash in Italy, and he acknowledged his cousin as his Tribal Chief during a ceremony to open "WWE Raw" on Monday. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray previously said on "Busted Open Radio" that commentary's line about Reigns "neutering" the "Samoan Werewolf" following Fatu's loss was significant, and how co-host Dave LaGreca thought it would come back into play on Monday, which ended up not being the case.
"In the package last night that they played, they got rid of the line about Jacob being neutered," Bully Ray said. "They left in the line about Jacob being domesticated. So, when you're domesticated, that means you're trained. You're now in line, and that's what we saw from Jacob Fatu last night. Jacob Fatu fell in line. He didn't fall perfectly in line, because he had some words for Jey Uso... but at the end of the day, that's what he did."
Bully Ray said that he kept trying to come up with another story beat when Fatu was kneeling to Reigns, like maybe he's a mole within the Bloodline with Solo Sikoa possibly getting in his ear. Then, Sikoa was brutalized by Oba Femi in the King of the Ring tournament on "Raw," and Bully Ray said he realized that's not likely to happen, despite Sikoa and the MFTs appearing ringside following Fatu's Clash in Italy loss.
What's next for Fatu?
Bully Ray said there was one small story beat that WWE did miss on Monday that could have built some more tension within the acknowledgment ceremony segment. He said it was when Reigns and the Usos were lined up in the ring and put their ones in the air, with Fatu positioned behind them.
"There was a lull in the audience," he said. "If you go back and listen, there's a lull, almost like everybody was holding their breath because they thought something was going to happen. Then, Jacob eventually raises up the one. I would take Jacob and I would have put him right behind Roman Reigns. I would have had that hard camera shoot Roman with Jacob's face right over one of Roman Reigns' shoulders, delaying the one in the air, build that up a little build, boom, and then hit the one."
As for Fatu's ongoing tension with Jey Uso, Bully Ray isn't sure if that's going to evolve into something further in the Bloodline storyline, at least at this moment. Uso is in the King of the Ring tournament, and Fatu is now just left at Reigns' side.
"It almost looked like the Jacob experiment has come to an end," he said. "He's now a co-star in the Bloodline. We'll see what happens. Remember, just a couple of months ago, there was all this discussion about whether Jacob Fatu could be the face of the place and the World Heavyweight Champion. A lot of people said, 'yes.' I said, 'no.' Jacob Fatu will never be what Roman Reigns is. Where he fits into this story moving forward, that remains to be seen."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.