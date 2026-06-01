Bully Ray: WWE Clash In Italy Commentary Line Was A 'Slap In The Face' To Jacob Fatu

One day removed from the WWE Clash in Italy PLE, and Bully Ray is fired up. Not in an excited, animated kind of way. More like enraged and displeased to the core. In the main event of Sunday's show, Roman Reigns retained his World Heavyweight Championship against his cousin, Jacob Fatu, in a Tribal Combat match. However, it wasn't how the match went that angered Ray; it was the call that veteran commentator Michael Cole said moments after the end of the match: "'The Samoan Werewolf has been neutered." On "Busted Open Radio," Ray explains why Cole's broadcast statement is eating him up more than the two losses Fatu has taken so far from Reigns.

"That's a heavy duty line, man, when you're talking about Jacob Fatu," the Hall of Famer said. "When you neuter a dog, you chop its n*ts off. That's it. It's over! You take away the dog's manhood. You take away the dog's ability to be an alpha anymore. And to hear Cole say that the 'Samoan Werewolf has been neutered...' it was really indicative where they're going with this. Unless, all of the sudden, the 'Samoan Werewolf' tonight gets his b***s back, and does something. I don't know."

With hope that Fatu can bounce back from what was said about him yesterday, Ray might be surprised to see that Fatu honored his word and respectfully acknowledged "The OTC" during the fallout episode of today's "WWE Raw." Only time will tell if Fatu will retain his allegiance to The Bloodline or return to his alpha ways.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.