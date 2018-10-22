Mick Foley Reveals One Thing He Would Change About Pro Wrestling Today

Mick Foley is one of those Superstars who can be gone from WWE for months or even years, only to pop up back on TV and it was like he never left. Foley's last on-air role was as Raw's General Manager until March 2017 and then he disappeared again from TV.

He returned in September 2018 and inserted himself as special guest referee for the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman match at Hell in a Cell. That happened to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Foley's iconic HIAC match with The Undertaker, and Foley talked with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. about how his relationship with WWE allows him to resurface for occasions like this.

"I have a good relationship with WWE, good enough where I could call up Mr. McMahon and be in his office pitching an idea for the 20th anniversary of [Hell in a Cell]. They seem to like me and they seem to know they can call on me to be on hand for a big moment," said Foley.

"It's a good relationship to have."

The pro wrestling industry has evolved in the 35 years Foley has been involved with it and most would say it's changed for the better. Foley was asked if there was anything he would change with pro wrestling today.

"That is a tough question," Foley replied. "I think the perception that a match can only be great if it has spectacular moves or multiple false finishes. I think there's more than one way to have a great match. I think Superstars are pigeon-holed into delivering what fans have come to expect of what a great match should be.

"So, I think it's just a matter of conditioning people and having guys out there willing to take chances."