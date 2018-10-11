Mike And Maria Kanellis Debut On WWE 205 Live (Video), Falls Count Anywhere Match Set, Buddy Murphy

- RAW Superstars Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis made a surprise appearance on last night's WWE 205 Live episode. Mike attacked Lince Dorado during Lince's match with Lio Rush, which began after Rush issued an Open Challenge. Above is video of Mike & Maria making their 205 Live debuts.

- Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa has been announced for next Wednesday's 205 Live episode. A Falls Count Anywhere match between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami has been announced for the October 24 episode.

- New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy appeared in a pre-recorded video on last night's 205 Live episode and said he proved you can't stop the unstoppable when he defeated Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down. Murphy said he would not be on this week's show because he decided to stay back in his hometown and celebrate the win. Murphy also said he will come back to 205 Live when he's ready because the champ does what he wants, when he wants.