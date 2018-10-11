Mike & Maria Kanellis - WWE 205 Live Backstage Video, Booker T Is Jacked At 53 (Photo), WWE Stock

- As noted, Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis made their WWE 205 Live debuts last night. Mike attacked Lince Dorado during Lince's match with Lio Rush. Above is new video of Mike and Maria talking to a furious 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Drake said they agreed on Kanellis coming to the brand but this was not how he was supposed to be introduced. Drake also said Mike has to follow the rules on 205 Live. Mike said he's played by the rules for the last year and it got him nothing but a year on the sidelines, so now he's here to make an impact on 205 Live and that's exactly what he did. The segment ends with Maria mocking Drake.

- WWE stock was up 0.37% today, closing at $82.99 per share. Today's high was $86.94 and the low was $81.90.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is looking jacked at 53 years old. The WWE veteran tweeted this photo from the gym this week: