MizTV Guest Announced For SmackDown, Bella Twins Evolution Photo Shoot, Charlotte Visits WWE PC

- Above, The Bella Twins do their photo shoot for WWE Evolution. Nikki Bella will be taking on WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the PPV on October 28.

- The Miz announced today that Rey Mysterio will be his guest on this week's MizTV. Earlier this week, Mysterio defeated WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2. The tournament will also feature: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz.

- As noted, Charlotte headed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to speak with the NXT Women's Division. Below is a photo of her with the NXT Superstars.