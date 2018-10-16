New Feud For Braun Strowman Revealed?, John Cena Set For Comedy Movie Role, Nia Jax On Tamina Snuka

- It looks like Braun Strowman is headed for a feud with RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre. Last night's WWE RAW main event saw The Shield defeat Strowman, McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in another six-man rematch. As seen in the video above, Braun's alliance with the RAW Tag Team Champions has apparently ended. Braun is set to face Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat at Crown Jewel on November 2 but WWE has not announced a match for McIntyre and Ziggler.

- Variety reports that John Cena is set to star in "Playing with Fire" from Paramount Players. The family comedy movie will focus on a group of rugged firefighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious kids. No word yet on when filming will begin or when the movie will be released but we will keep you updated.

- As noted, Tamina Snuka returned to action on last night's RAW in Philadelphia, teaming with Dana Brooke for a loss to Nia Jax and Ember Moon. Fans popped when Snuka and Jax face off in the ring, and Jax took to Twitter after the show and commented on her fellow-Samoan Superstar: