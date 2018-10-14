New NXT UK Tag Titles Revealed (Photo)

WWE just announced Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint unveiled the new NXT UK Tag Titles at today's TV taping in Plymouth.
The WWE NXT UK brand will begin airing next Wednesday on the WWE Network, October 17 in one-hour episodes at 8pm BT/3pm ET.
The action will be called by Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph while Andy Shepherd handles ring announcing duties. British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya will serve as a backstage interviewer and as noted, the legendary Johnny Saint will server as NXT UK General Manager.