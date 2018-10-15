New Promo From Kane And The Undertaker, Konnor In Singles Action On WWE Main Event, Senor Benjamin

- Above is a new vignette with Kane and The Undertaker responding to last week's words from Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The Brothers of Destruction will face DX at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Konnor vs. Rhyno
* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose
- Senor Benjamin is featured in Matt Hardy's latest Woken Word of the Week video, as seen below. This week's word is varlet.
This week's #WOKEN Word, guest starring The UNIMPEACHABLE #SenorBenjamin! @BenjaminSenor pic.twitter.com/LnZXYxmGKp— MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 15, 2018