New Promo From Kane And The Undertaker, Konnor In Singles Action On WWE Main Event, Senor Benjamin

- Above is a new vignette with Kane and The Undertaker responding to last week's words from Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The Brothers of Destruction will face DX at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Konnor vs. Rhyno

* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Senor Benjamin is featured in Matt Hardy's latest Woken Word of the Week video, as seen below. This week's word is varlet.