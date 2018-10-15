Wrestling Inc.

New Promo From Kane And The Undertaker, Konnor In Singles Action On WWE Main Event, Senor Benjamin

By Marc Middleton | October 15, 2018

- Above is a new vignette with Kane and The Undertaker responding to last week's words from Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The Brothers of Destruction will face DX at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Konnor vs. Rhyno
* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Senor Benjamin is featured in Matt Hardy's latest Woken Word of the Week video, as seen below. This week's word is varlet.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Impact Bound For Glory Results

Most Popular

Back To Top