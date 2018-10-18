New Report Estimates Financial Hit To WWE If They Pull Out Of Crown Jewel

If WWE does decide to cancel Crown Jewel or move it's location, Wall Street analyst Eric Handler of MKM Partners', via Deadline, estimates that it could result in a $2-3 million hit to their fourth-quarter cash flow.

According to Handler, if WWE decides to go ahead and completely pull out of their deal with Saudi Arabia it could cost WWE $12-16 million in 2019 operating income. Since the WWE has been so quiet about the situation, he believes they are still considering moving the event.

Even still, Handler has given the WWE stock a "buy rating" amidst the controversy with a 12-month price target of $95.