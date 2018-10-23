News On John Cena Refusing To Go To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel, Event In Jeopardy

It was reported on Monday that John Cena and Daniel Bryan are refusing to work the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd by Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox. Cena is one of the eight Superstars to compete in the World Cup tournament, while Bryan is scheduled to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

In an update to those reports, Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that while he hasn't heard anything about Bryan, the WWE creative team was told on Monday afternoon that Cena wouldn't be taking part in the tournament and needed to be replaced. It's not known if something had changed since then or if they feel that Cena will change his mind if the location is changed, but Cena was once again advertised to compete in the World Cup tournament on RAW later that night.

Meltzer also noted that the Saudi Arabia event is in jeopardy, and said that as things stand, it is a lot less likely to happen than it was last week. Tickets for the show were scheduled to go on sale last Friday, but never did.

We will keep you updated on any developments regarding the status of WWE Crown Jewel.