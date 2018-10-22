Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns' WWE Status, Note On John Cena - Daniel Bryan WWE Crown Jewel Rumor

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly not injured, according to PWInsider.

We noted before how Reigns missed the weekend WWE live events, despite being advertised. This led to speculation on Reigns being injured and Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox then reported a rumor on Reigns being injured.

That rumor is reportedly false as Reigns was seen working out inside the ring at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island earlier today, preparing for tonight's RAW. Reigns looked good and did not show any signs of an injury, according to sources in the building. Word going around RAW was that Reigns just had the weekend off.

On a related note, Fox's report included an item on Daniel Bryan and John Cena refusing to work the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2, presumably due to the controversy surrounding the Kingdom and the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We cannot confirm the rumor on Cena and Bryan but we will keep you updated. It should be noted that no other credible sources are reporting the rumor on Cena and Bryan. Cena is currently scheduled to work the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel while Bryan is set to face WWE Champion AJ Styles.