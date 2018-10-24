Next Week's WWE NXT UK Main Event, WWE 205 Live 20 Defining Moments (Video), Danny Burch, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video looking at 20 moments that define WWE 205 Live. As noted, tonight's episode will be the 100th for the brand.

- WWE stock was down 5.75% today, closing at $77.37 per share. Today's high was $82.89 and the low was $76.75.

- Zack Gibson vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode. Below is video of this week's segment that led to the match. WWE has also announced that Danny Burch will make his NXT UK debut on next week's show.