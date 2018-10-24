WWE Names 10 Best 205 Live Matches, Becky Lynch Mocks Charlotte Flair (Photo), SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Newark.
- WWE recently published a list of the 10 best WWE 205 Live matches ahead of tonight's 100th episode. The list looks like this:
10. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar vs. TJP – Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine No.1 Contender to Cruiserweight Title: Feb. 7, 2017
9. Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick – Street Fight: May 23, 2017
8. Mustafa Ali vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese vs. Kalisto – Gauntlet Match: April 24, 2018
7. Rich Swann vs. TJP: July 4, 2017
6. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy vs. TJP: March 27, 2018
5. Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong: March 13, 2018
4. Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: May 29, 2018
3. Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak – 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: July 18, 2017
2. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali: Jan. 23, 2018
1. Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy – No Disqualification Match: July 3, 2018
- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted the following to taunt Charlotte Flair ahead of their Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution on Sunday:
You stabbed me in the back more times than I can remember; I forgave you. Come this Sunday I'll beat you so bad, you'll never forgive me pic.twitter.com/mOHOYA7392— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 24, 2018