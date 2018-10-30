Nia Jax Corrects Ronda Rousey Tweet, How Old Is Edge Today?, RAW Superstars Talk Evolution (Video)

- WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler, The Riott Squad, WWE Intercontinental Champion & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Renee Young discussing the Evolution pay-per-view.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge turns 45 years old today while former WWE star Alex "The Pug" Porteau turns 49.

- Nia Jax took to Twitter today and corrected a tweet from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey that was done to promote her Survivor Series match with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. You can see the exchange below: