Nick Aldis Talks Facing Cody At G1 Supercard Inside MSG, Cody Responds

During NWA 70th Anniversary Show last weekend, Cody dropped the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title to Nick Aldis in a two-out-of-three falls match, after Nick had earlier lost the title to Cody. The current champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed about the possibility of facing Cody again in a rubber match either in the United Kingdom, or at the NJPW and ROH's G1 Supercard show inside Madison Square Garden during the WrestleMania weekend next year.

"I don't think there's any doubt in anyone's mind at this point that a third match would do well, would do the business", said Aldis. "Where it happens? It's very hard to say, although I would say that we had Chicago, although it's not Cody's home-field geographically per se, but it was a home-field advantage because it was his fans, because it was an event sold on that premise, with him and The Bucks, and everything like that. And Nashville is like three and a half hours up in the interstate, from Marietta, Georgia, so as far as a home-field advantage, it hasn't exactly been in my favour.

"And if you watch the whole match in Nashville, by the time we go half-way through that, there were duelling chants for both of us. So I won the crowd in Nashville, and in Nashville… I have a long history with that town, I love that town. But I think if I'm the champion and Cody wants to make another challenge at some point down the road, this might be my time to say, 'Alright, it's going to happen in the UK then. It's happening in London'."

When asked if he wanted to defend the title at the G1 Supercard show next year at MSG, Aldis revealed that if given the chance, he would be happy to face Cody at MSG, but it wasn't his decision to make.

"I think anybody in my position, anyone with a pulse in this business would want that opportunity to make history at Madison Square Garden. Obviously that was the first thing I was thinking of when regaining the championship, and I've made that feeling known internally. Where Cody ends up in all of that is up to him. I can't concern myself with Cody."

Cody then took to Twitter to respond to Nick's call out, and revealed that he wasn't booked for the G1 Supercard show next year.

I am not on that show https://t.co/9MirtL69VS — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2018

