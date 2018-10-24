Cody Rhodes Says He's Not In Bullet Club, Transitioning To A New Role In Pro Wrestling?

The much talked about free agency of about half the Bullet Club continues to gain stream through not only the ticking countdown and WWE related notes from "H" on Being the Elite, but through social media, as well.

Earlier this month, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page tweeted out somewhat similar words about selling their "final Bullet Club style shirt" while adding, "it also might be my favorite." The group looks to be distancing themselves for either a move to WWE or staying put and simply working under their own group name, like "The Elite."

Today, Cody wrote he's "100% not in the Bullet Club" during a fan Q&A on Twitter. Also noting at this month's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling the "new" Bullet Club was featured with Jay White, Gedo, and Jado joining up with the Bullet Club "OGs" and he wasn't involved at all in that segment.

#Cody @CodyRhodes If you could have any wrestler from any promotion join Bullet Club right now, who would it be? — CamdalfTheGrey (@CameronHolt41) October 24, 2018

The Bullet Club is all Jay's thing now. Loved being part of it! Met some good folks. https://t.co/lEn7E8X4af — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

Is it?



It's weird folks are struggling with this. The last major njpw show featured a segment showcasing the new BC and I wasnt in it. This ain't a mystery. I am 100% not in the bullet club, 100% the bullet club is awesome and will continue/thrive. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

To add to Rhodes' comments, Tama Tonga tweeted out the below photo yesterday, making it pretty clear who's in the group.

Somewhat separate from this story is Rhodes losing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship back to Nick Aldis in a two-out-of-three falls match over the weekend at NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Instagram, Rhodes commented on the success of the event and thanked the fans who tuned in. Rhodes also said he's beginning to "transition to a new role in pro wrestling." We most likely won't know what that new role is until the new year.

"As I begin a transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who've discovered the NWA recently...stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I'd like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special!"