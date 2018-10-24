Wrestling Inc.

Cody Rhodes Says He's Not In Bullet Club, Transitioning To A New Role In Pro Wrestling?

By Joshua Gagnon | October 24, 2018

The much talked about free agency of about half the Bullet Club continues to gain stream through not only the ticking countdown and WWE related notes from "H" on Being the Elite, but through social media, as well.

Earlier this month, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page tweeted out somewhat similar words about selling their "final Bullet Club style shirt" while adding, "it also might be my favorite." The group looks to be distancing themselves for either a move to WWE or staying put and simply working under their own group name, like "The Elite."

Today, Cody wrote he's "100% not in the Bullet Club" during a fan Q&A on Twitter. Also noting at this month's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling the "new" Bullet Club was featured with Jay White, Gedo, and Jado joining up with the Bullet Club "OGs" and he wasn't involved at all in that segment.





To add to Rhodes' comments, Tama Tonga tweeted out the below photo yesterday, making it pretty clear who's in the group.


Somewhat separate from this story is Rhodes losing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship back to Nick Aldis in a two-out-of-three falls match over the weekend at NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Instagram, Rhodes commented on the success of the event and thanked the fans who tuned in. Rhodes also said he's beginning to "transition to a new role in pro wrestling." We most likely won't know what that new role is until the new year.

"As I begin a transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who've discovered the NWA recently...stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I'd like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special!"

It's never pleasant losing a match, not to mention losing a title. However, last night in Nashville was the largest gross in Fairgrounds history(topped the TNA "asylum" 02-04 run, HOFers Dream & Jeff somehow ??) and I know a great deal of folks traveled far-and-wide to be there. That's not missed on me. Southern rasslin' and the cities that host it don't often get that "buzz" like they should and it felt like the days of old last night. THANK YOU to all those who attended and watched live on FITE. THANK YOU to all those who attended the meet/greet(we earned several thousand dollars that I'll be donating to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation! Still waiting on final numbers). As I begin a transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who've discovered the NWA recently...stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I'd like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special! -CR

