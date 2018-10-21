Wrestling Inc.

Nikki Bella Has More To Say To Ronda Rousey, Sheamus Surprises Fans, Canvas 2 Canvas

By Joshua Gagnon | October 21, 2018

- Above, the Raw and SmackDown women's divisions were the subjects of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- In the video below, Sheamus surprised a fan at a Cricket Wireless store to give him tickets to SmackDown to meet a number of other WWE Superstars.


- WWE posted a tale of the tape for WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella for their upcoming title match at WWE Evolution on October 28. On Twitter, Nikki wanted to add a couple other of her accomplishments to that list and said she'll save the rest of her words for this Monday's Raw. The two Superstars had quite the promo last week where Rousey threw some shots at Nikki's previous relationship with John Cena.




