Nikki Bella's Interesting Words On Her WWE Future (Video), WWE NXT - EVOLVE Updates, Post-Evolution

- The main event of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view saw RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retain over Nikki Bella. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes talking with Nikki and Brie Bella.

"I'm not great, I'm defeated, and I just feel like the Divas Era is officially over," Nikki said. "I'm done but you know what, with Ronda, it's not over. And when I come back here, I'm going to be a brand new woman that every woman in this women's division will need to fear."

- There was no dark main event after Evolution went off the air from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY. For those who missed it, Evolution ended with Rousey posing on the stage with the women's division, including Stephanie McMahon. Below is a photo of how the show ended:

- As noted, several WWE NXT Superstars worked Sunday's EVOLVE 114 event in Ybor City. There were also two big title changes - NXT's Fabian Aichner defeated Shane Strickland for the EVOLVE Title and NXT's Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford captured the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles from Chris Dickinson and Jaka.

As seen below, EVOLVE has confirmed that Aichner and The Street Profits will be working all of EVOLVE's events scheduled for the rest of the year. Also below are congratulatory tweets from the NXT Twitter account and NXT North American Champion Ricochet:

Confirmed that new EVOLVE champion @FabianAichner will be at ALL 2018 events for EVOLVE including Detroit on Nov 9, Chicago on Nov 10, and New York on Dec 15/16! #EVOLVE114 #ClubWWN — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018