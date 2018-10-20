Wrestling Inc.

NJPW Cracks Down On Popular Twitter Gif Makers, Bullet Club Match Added To ROH SOTF, Brandi Rhodes

By Joshua Gagnon | October 20, 2018

- Above is the latest "Shot of Brandi" where Brandi Rhodes cooked up some Rumchata Brownies.

- ROH Survival of the Fittest will take place in Columbus, Ohio on November 4, featuring a tournament with the winner earning a future ROH World Championship match. ROH has announced some new participants: Luchasaurus and Dalton Castle. Previously announced: PJ Black (fka Justin Gabriel), Colin Delaney, Adam Page, Beer City Bruiser, Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Marty Scurll, Andrew Everett, Tracey Williams, Guerrero Maya Jr., and Stuka Jr. The event will stream on ROH HonorClub beginning at 7pm ET.



- ROH also announced Cody and The Young Bucks will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles against The Kingdom at ROH Survival of the Fittest.


- Yesterday, NJPW looked to crack down on popular gif makers @MrLARIATO and @BulletClubItal (who's account was suspended) after they posted gifs of a NJPW Road to Power Struggle event. It's fair to say NJPW has gained a lot of international exposure due to gifs on social media and may not stick to this new copyright claim policy. According to Voices of Wrestling, an office source said NJPW is already "looking into the issue and it is being reevaluated."







