NJPW Cracks Down On Popular Twitter Gif Makers, Bullet Club Match Added To ROH SOTF, Brandi Rhodes

- Above is the latest "Shot of Brandi" where Brandi Rhodes cooked up some Rumchata Brownies.

- ROH Survival of the Fittest will take place in Columbus, Ohio on November 4, featuring a tournament with the winner earning a future ROH World Championship match. ROH has announced some new participants: Luchasaurus and Dalton Castle. Previously announced: PJ Black (fka Justin Gabriel), Colin Delaney, Adam Page, Beer City Bruiser, Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Marty Scurll, Andrew Everett, Tracey Williams, Guerrero Maya Jr., and Stuka Jr. The event will stream on ROH HonorClub beginning at 7pm ET.

- ROH also announced Cody and The Young Bucks will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles against The Kingdom at ROH Survival of the Fittest.

- Yesterday, NJPW looked to crack down on popular gif makers @MrLARIATO and @BulletClubItal (who's account was suspended) after they posted gifs of a NJPW Road to Power Struggle event. It's fair to say NJPW has gained a lot of international exposure due to gifs on social media and may not stick to this new copyright claim policy. According to Voices of Wrestling, an office source said NJPW is already "looking into the issue and it is being reevaluated."

...well, that's a new one. New Japan's copyright claiming for GIFs now, I got a handful of claims for yesterday's show and it seems @BulletClubItal's account was suspended :/



You can find his new account at: @BulletClubIta - go give him a follow :) pic.twitter.com/PR93IVduiR — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 18, 2018

This probably means no more live GIFs of #NJPW shows, the claims came directly from an official within the company, rather than 3rd party acting on their behalf. So unless we can get some clarification from the promotion regarding GIFs, best not to GIF NJPW for the time being. — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 18, 2018

And a translation of the claim:



"The uploaded and published the video of the above pro-wrestling entertainment organized by our company on our official paid video distribution site infringes our copyrights seriously." — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 18, 2018

The NJPW/GIF story is an ongoing one. Flagship will have more details. — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) October 18, 2018