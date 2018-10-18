NJPW Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Several WWE Superstars

New Japan Pro Wrestling reportedly has interest in bringing back three talents that are currently signed to WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

NJPW officials are said to be interested in signing Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. It's believed they all signed three-year contracts with WWE in early 2016 and there has been no news on renewals coming up.

It's expected that Gallows, Anderson and Nakamura will stay with WWE. Nakamura moved to the United States back when he signed with WWE and he's settled here. Meltzer noted that there's talk of Gallows possibly looking to return but that was not confirmed. Anderson will likely stay here in the States as he has a family to take care of.