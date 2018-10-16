NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results (10/16): Super Jr. Tag League Begins

Earlier today the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League began with this year's 8-team tournament being round robin style as opposed to the usual single elimination. The finals (featuring the top two teams) will take place at Power Struggle on November 3.

* Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and, Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, and, Yuya Uemura

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and, Tomoaki Honma defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and, Chase Owens

* Bullet Club defeated CHAOS

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles defeated Jushin Liger and Tiger Mask (Super Jr. Tag League)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH (Super Jr. Tag League)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Desperado defeated KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (Super Jr. Tag League)

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi defeated SHO and YOH (Super Jr. Tag League)

NJPW's next show will be tomorrow, below are the next set of tournament matches:

* Tiger Mask and Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr.

* ACH and Rysuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori

* Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Shingo Takagi

* YOH and SHO vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru