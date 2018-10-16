NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results (10/16): Super Jr. Tag League Begins

Earlier today the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League began with this year's 8-team tournament being round robin style as opposed to the usual single elimination. The finals (featuring the top two teams) will take place at Power Struggle on November 3.
.@CmllSoberano 'Tornillo Attack'#NJPWWorld Watch now??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 16, 2018
Oct 16th #njpst #njpw pic.twitter.com/0vh7scEiwc
* Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and, Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, and, Yuya Uemura
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and, Tomoaki Honma defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and, Chase Owens
* Bullet Club defeated CHAOS
* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles defeated Jushin Liger and Tiger Mask (Super Jr. Tag League)
* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH (Super Jr. Tag League)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Desperado defeated KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (Super Jr. Tag League)
* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi defeated SHO and YOH (Super Jr. Tag League)
Last of the Dragon!! @Takagi__Shingo #NJPW #njpst https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/GskHHlJujv— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 16, 2018
NJPW's next show will be tomorrow, below are the next set of tournament matches:
* Tiger Mask and Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr.
* ACH and Rysuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori
* Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Shingo Takagi
* YOH and SHO vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru