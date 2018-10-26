Earlier today the NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour continued featuring this year's 8-team Super Jr. Tag League. This year's tournament is round robin style as opposed to the usual single elimination. The finals will take place at Power Struggle on November 3. ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Sho and Yoh in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino and Toa Henare defeated Yuya Uemura, Ren Naria and Ayato Yoshida

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma defeated Kota Ibushi, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Gedo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Beretta, Chuckie T and Rocky Romero

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin defeated Tiger Mask and Jushin Thunder Liger (Super Jr. Tag League)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (Super Jr. Tag League)

* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeated Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (Super Jr. Tag League)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Sho and Yoh (Super Jr. Tag League)

Standings

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi (8)

* Sho and Yoh (6)

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (6)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (6)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (4)

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (4)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi (4)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (2)

See Also Nick Aldis Talks Facing Cody At G1 Supercard Inside MSG, Cody Responds

NJPW's next show will be tomorrow, below are the next set of tournament tag matches.

* Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr. vs. Sho and Yoh

* Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishomori

* Tiger Mask and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru