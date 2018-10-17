NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results (Night 2): Bushi And Takagi Vs. Chris Sabin And Kushida

Earlier today the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League continued with this year's 8-team tournament being round robin style as opposed to the usual single elimination. The finals (featuring the top two teams) will take place at Power Struggle on November 3. Below are today's results.

* Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Toa Henare defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

* CHAOS defeated Bullet Club

* Jushin Liger and Tiger Mask defeated Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (Super Jr. Tag League)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH (Super Jr. Tag League)

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi defeated KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (Super Jr. Tag League)

* Sho and Yoh defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Desperado (Super Jr. Tag League)

Standings

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi (4)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (4)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (2)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (2)

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (2)

* Sho and Yoh (2)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi (0)

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (0)

NJPW's next show will be Friday and events will be VOD through NJPW World until next Friday. Below are the next set of tournament matches:

* Tiger Mask and Jushin Liger vs. Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru