NWA 70 Full Card, More Names Announced For ROH Survival Of The Fittest, New NJPW Star In Global Wars

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring interviews with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Cody and Nick Aldis before their NWA 70 two-out-of-three falls rematch this Sunday.

- Below is the full card for NWA 70, which will stream on Fite.tv at 7:05pm ET for $24.99.

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Nick Aldis (NWA World Heavyweight Championship (Best two out three falls)

* Jazz (c) vs. Penelope Ford (NWA World Women's Championship)

* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks (Four-way Elimination Match A for vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Sam Shaw (Four-way Elimination Match B for vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship)

* Tim Storm vs. Peter Avalon

* Jax Dane and Crimson with Road Warrior Animal have issued an open challenge for a tag team match.

* Laredo Kid vs. Barrett Brown

- ROH Survival of the Fittest will take place in Columbus, Ohio on November 4, featuring a tournament with the winner earning a future ROH World Championship match. ROH has announced some new participants: Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. of CMLL. Previously announced: PJ Black (fka Justin Gabriel), Colin Delaney, Adam Page, Beer City Bruiser, Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Marty Scurll, Andrew Everett, and Tracey Williams. The event will stream on ROH HonorClub beginning at 7pm ET.

See Also Chris Sabin Says His TNA World Heavyweight Championship Run Was A Disappointment

- ROH will team up with NJPW for the upcoming Global Wars tour in the following cities: Lewiston, Maine (11/7), Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8), Buffalo, New York (11/9), and Toronto, Ontario (11/11). Ring of Honor announced KUSHIDA will be joining Juice Robinson, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito on the tour.