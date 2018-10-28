NXT UK Superstar Injured

NXT UK Star Tyler Bate was scheduled to wrestle at today's PROGRESS Pumpkin Spice event at The Electric Ballroom in Camden, England, but the promotion tweeted out earlier today he's injured and will miss the show.

No word yet on what the injury is, but PROGRESS wished him a "speedy recovery."

BREAKING: Tyler Bate is injured and misses today's show. We wish him a speedy recovery. Working on Plan B right now! #ThisIsPROGRESS — SPOOKGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 28, 2018

Bate has yet to comment on social media about missing the event. He was scheduled to take on Timothy Thatcher and the promotion is currently working on "Plan B."

All set up and ready for the action @ThisIs_Progress! pic.twitter.com/LxCqXafR3x — Electric Ballroom (@EBallroomCamden) October 28, 2018

See Also Tye Dillinger Deletes Tweet Exchange With Matt Jackson After Commenting On His In-Ring Status

Currently working on the NXT UK brand, Bate was the inaugural WWE UK Champion, winning it via a 16-man tournament in January of 2017. After holding it for 126 days, he would drop the title to Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May of last year.

Dunne's current reign stands at 523+ days.