NXT UK Superstar Injured

By Joshua Gagnon | October 28, 2018

NXT UK Star Tyler Bate was scheduled to wrestle at today's PROGRESS Pumpkin Spice event at The Electric Ballroom in Camden, England, but the promotion tweeted out earlier today he's injured and will miss the show.

No word yet on what the injury is, but PROGRESS wished him a "speedy recovery."


Bate has yet to comment on social media about missing the event. He was scheduled to take on Timothy Thatcher and the promotion is currently working on "Plan B."



Currently working on the NXT UK brand, Bate was the inaugural WWE UK Champion, winning it via a 16-man tournament in January of 2017. After holding it for 126 days, he would drop the title to Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May of last year.

Dunne's current reign stands at 523+ days.

