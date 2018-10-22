Paige Announces New WWE SmackDown Match, New "WWW" Videos From Aiden English, WWE Stock Up

- Above and below are the latest videos from Aiden English's "Wrestling with Whiskey" YouTube channel. Above is a blind tasting of the Weller brand and below is a Fireside Chat with Old Forester 1910.
- WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $83.25 per share. Today's high was $83.82 and the low was $81.17.
- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Naomi vs. Mandy Rose for this week's WWE SmackDown episode. The match was made after the two had this back & forth on Twitter over the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution on Sunday. As noted, SmackDown will also feature Rey Mysterio on MizTV plus Rusev vs. English.
LADIES! I love how excited everyone is getting for #WWEEvolution. So before we have a historic night this Sunday, I'm making it official. For the first time ever, @WWE_MandyRose will face @NaomiWWE TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive. https://t.co/xRtWVqbZc7— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 22, 2018
Uh-uh! The only thing you'll be doing is going over the ropes. I'm happy to help you with that. ?? #WWEEvolution https://t.co/kbOnVz9gT9— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 22, 2018
BREAKING NEWS??????— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 21, 2018
Yawwnnnn! The only news about any of these women is that I'm going to be the one to throw each and everyone over the top rope and win. #GoldenGoddessWinsTheGold https://t.co/s5g7Mr8UJF