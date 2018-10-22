Paige Announces New WWE SmackDown Match, New "WWW" Videos From Aiden English, WWE Stock Up

- Above and below are the latest videos from Aiden English's "Wrestling with Whiskey" YouTube channel. Above is a blind tasting of the Weller brand and below is a Fireside Chat with Old Forester 1910.

- WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $83.25 per share. Today's high was $83.82 and the low was $81.17.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Naomi vs. Mandy Rose for this week's WWE SmackDown episode. The match was made after the two had this back & forth on Twitter over the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution on Sunday. As noted, SmackDown will also feature Rey Mysterio on MizTV plus Rusev vs. English.

LADIES! I love how excited everyone is getting for #WWEEvolution. So before we have a historic night this Sunday, I'm making it official. For the first time ever, @WWE_MandyRose will face @NaomiWWE TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive. https://t.co/xRtWVqbZc7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 22, 2018

Uh-uh! The only thing you'll be doing is going over the ropes. I'm happy to help you with that. ?? #WWEEvolution https://t.co/kbOnVz9gT9 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 22, 2018