Wrestling Inc.

Paige Announces New WWE SmackDown Match, New "WWW" Videos From Aiden English, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | October 22, 2018

- Above and below are the latest videos from Aiden English's "Wrestling with Whiskey" YouTube channel. Above is a blind tasting of the Weller brand and below is a Fireside Chat with Old Forester 1910.

- WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $83.25 per share. Today's high was $83.82 and the low was $81.17.

See Also
Backstage Notes On Vince McMahon And WWE SmackDown

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Naomi vs. Mandy Rose for this week's WWE SmackDown episode. The match was made after the two had this back & forth on Twitter over the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution on Sunday. As noted, SmackDown will also feature Rey Mysterio on MizTV plus Rusev vs. English.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top