Paige Makes Title Match For WWE SmackDown, Titus O'Neil On WWE Main Event, WWE MMC Mic'd Up

By Marc Middleton | October 29, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Mic'd Up, with highlights from Week 6 of Mixed Match Challenge season 2.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Charlotte, NC for this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil vs. Mojo Rawley
* The B Team vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announce Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for tomorrow's blue brand episode. As seen below, Tye tweeted Paige about getting the title shot and she granted it:



