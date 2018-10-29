Paige Makes Title Match For WWE SmackDown, Titus O'Neil On WWE Main Event, WWE MMC Mic'd Up

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Mic'd Up, with highlights from Week 6 of Mixed Match Challenge season 2.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Charlotte, NC for this week's Main Event episode:
* Titus O'Neil vs. Mojo Rawley
* The B Team vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater
- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announce Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for tomorrow's blue brand episode. As seen below, Tye tweeted Paige about getting the title shot and she granted it:
Tough to capitalize on opportunities with certain snakes on #SDLive ...— Tye Dillinger ?? (@WWEDillinger) October 29, 2018
However, @RealPaigeWWE promised me a shot at the #USTitle when my finger's healed. Good to go ????
So what do you say boss?
Well what good is a General Manager if she doesn't keep her word? You kept your side of the bargain, I'm keeping mine.— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 30, 2018
Tomorrow night on #SDLive: the #Perfect10 Tye Dillinger vs. @ShinsukeN for the #USTitle! https://t.co/3ZZrj7rTCc