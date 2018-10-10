Paige Responds To Alberto Del Rio Ripping Her On Social Media

Paige has had quite the last couple of years as her life has played out in the public eye. She's battled various injuries, had a sudden retirement and had her personal life exposed in multiple ways.

One of those ways was her relationship with Alberto Del Rio which lasted from Oct. 2016 to late 2017. After the split, Del Rio posted a comment on Instagram in which he took shots at Paige and revealed that she had been admitted to two mental hospitals.

Paige did not take kindly to Del Rio exposing that type of information, but she took the high road and never responded to Del Rio until she opened up about it on Lilian Garcia's podcast.

"I chose not to reply to it," said Paige. "It hurt my feelings but I didn't want him to know that it hurt my feelings at that point. But it wasn't like it hurt my feelings because I can't believe he said those things about me, it was more about the fact that he was making fun of someone with mental health issues. Who does that?

"I am glad that he has moved on and found someone. I love that. I want him and his family to be happy, but I just wanted him to leave me alone. So, I thought that over a year of us not being together, I never expected him to bring me up again. So, I was just like, I am not going to respond to that right now. I wish him the best of luck, but you don't make fun of someone with mental health issues because he knows at that point of how depressed and how I was at the bottom and how I wanted to kill myself so he knew all of that stuff."

Paige said she felt she was being bullied by Del Rio but got support from many members of WWE including Natalya. She also made sure her family didn't respond to Del Rio in any way.

"I am literally the happiest I have ever been at this stage of my life, so for someone like him to try and bring me down, I get it. He may not be as successful as he wants to be, I don't know. I don't know if it is jealousy, I don't know. I just don't have time for that type of stuff," Paige stated. "He is 41 years old. Don't talk about a woman like that for everyone to see, especially when you are in the public eye. If you don't like me that is fine, just keep your mouth shut. We haven't had any contact in over a year so it baffled me. I was like, what? Just leave me alone. It is almost laughable in the end. He was the one that looked sad."

Paige said she is done with the drama with Del Rio which is why she never responded. She has moved on and is happy to be in a position to help other women going through similar problems.

"I am building an image where I can now help other women. On an episode of Total Divas, I went into a shelter of women who were mentally and physically abused, any kind of abuse, and I just wanted to help," said Paige. "It's like, I am too wrapped up in helping people than responding to a 41-year-old dude. He wants to make fun of the fact that I went into a mental health institution, like, come on. We got bigger fish to fry."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.