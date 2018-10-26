Paige Talks Awkwardness Approaching Veterans With Advice, Working With Younger Talents

As previously noted, current WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige recently caught up with Dave LaGreca and WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio. Among many other interesting pro wrestling topics, Paige talked about giving advice to young WWE Superstars and the awkwardness of approaching veterans with wrestling tips.

According to Paige, she loves giving advice to the young talent such as her former Absolution stablemates Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as well as The IIconics.

"Yeah, I do [pull WWE Superstars aside and offer advice] and, like, I try especially when it comes to, I feel like I kind of mother Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville a little bit because, obviously, I was in Tough Enough with them as their judge. And also, they brought them up kind of on the road with me when I first came back again. And so any time they have a match and stuff, I'll call them aside and be like, 'do you know what? This would look really good if you did it this way.' They're so great that they will, like, listen too. And the same with The IIconics as well. The girls always come up to me after every match and ask, 'well, what did you think?' And I love it. I love it because I can't be in the ring anymore, so anything I can give back is amazing and I can live vicariously through them. I'm like, 'well, do this! That would be great!'" Paige added, "so yeah, I love doing that kind of thing."

Conversely, Paige feels weird about approaching WWE veterans with advice.

"Sometimes, a lot of the girls are really experienced, that we have already." Paige explained, "they've been doing it a long time, so I feel kind of weird going up to them and going, 'hey, do this - it would be way better.'"

