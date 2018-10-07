Photo: John Cena Posts Hilarious Response About His New Look

As noted, John Cena's new hair-do made it's WWE pay-per-view debut at yesterday's Super Show-Down. Cena has the new look for his upcoming movie, Project X, which he has been filming in China with big screen icon Jackie Chan.

Cena's new look drew a lot of comparisons to JBL, which Cena first commented about on Twitter.

Earlier today, Cena posted a photo on his Instagram of Homer Simpson checking out his new hair in the mirror. Cena only posts photos on his Instagram without ever giving context to the meaning, although this particular one is pretty clear.

Cena returned to action for WWE at Super Show-Down, teaming with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens. Cena only worked the final moments of the match when he made the hot tag and didn't take any bumps.