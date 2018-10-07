WWE Super Show-Down Actual Attendance Update

At yesterday's WWE Super Show-Down, Michael Cole announced 70,309 fans were in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the actual attendance was closer to 62,000, but didn't give an exact figure.

WWE had been using the 70,000 figure leading up to the event, while Triple H tweeted out it would have "over 65,000 fans" the day before the show.

Dropped by the @MCG this afternoon on the way to speak at Bastion Collective in Melbourne. This city is abuzz about #WWESSD. Spoke with @theheraldsun about what it'll feel like with over 65,000 fans in the stadium ... tomorrow night is gonna be LOUD. pic.twitter.com/XsDSfSszQJ — Triple H (@TripleH) October 5, 2018

Super Show-Down closed with Triple H (with Shawn Michaels) defeating The Undertaker (with Kane) in a No DQ match. Kane and Undertaker attacked both Michaels and Triple H after the match, potentially setting up a tag match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.

Other matches scheduled for the card: WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Also, a WWE World Cup Tournament will take place.

As noted yesterday, WWE Crown Jewel is now being advertised to take place at King Saud University Stadium, which has a capacity of about 25,000 fans. Last month the event was being advertised to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of over 68,000.

WWE's last event in Saudi Arabia, The Greatest Royal Rumble in April, took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which seats over 62,000 fans.