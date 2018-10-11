WINCLY Podcast (10/11) Feat. Austin Aries, Johnny Impact, Dolph Ziggler, Scott Fishman, More

Wrestling Inc has launched a brand new Thursday podcast called the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

This week's episode includes:

* TV Insider & Channel Guide's Scott Fishman discussing Kevin Owens' injury, WWE's decision to still present Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia and the full announced card for SmackDown 1000

* Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries sounding off on his controversial tweets, that he has since deleted, aimed at Johnny Impact and his wife ahead of Bound For Glory

* Johnny Impact firing back at Austin Aries as well as discussing the current season of Survivor, which he is competing on

* A clip from WINC Indian Correspondent Aki's recent chat with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

* More...

See Also Austin Aries On If He Went Too Far With Controversial Tweets

Please subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get the latest episode of the WINCLY every Thursday afternoon!