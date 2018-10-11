WINCLY Podcast (10/11) Feat. Austin Aries, Johnny Impact, Dolph Ziggler, Scott Fishman, More

Wrestling Inc has launched a brand new Thursday podcast called the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.
This week's episode includes:
* TV Insider & Channel Guide's Scott Fishman discussing Kevin Owens' injury, WWE's decision to still present Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia and the full announced card for SmackDown 1000
* Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries sounding off on his controversial tweets, that he has since deleted, aimed at Johnny Impact and his wife ahead of Bound For Glory
* Johnny Impact firing back at Austin Aries as well as discussing the current season of Survivor, which he is competing on
* A clip from WINC Indian Correspondent Aki's recent chat with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler
* More...
