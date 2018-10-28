Wrestling Inc.

Possible Spoilers For WWE Evolution

By Joshua Gagnon | October 28, 2018

Vickie Guerrero is currently in New York City for today's WWE Evolution PPV, according to PWInsider. No word on if she'll be on the show or is just in town to watch.

Others previously mentioned who are in the area: Christian, The Miz, Finn Balor, Shawn Michaels, Mike Kanellis, and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Below is the current Evolution card:

RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte

NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze

Mickie James and Alicia Fox vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad

