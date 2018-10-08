Rey Mysterio Files For Interesting Trademarks, Bayley Lifts (Video), Sheamus - DDP And The Finlays

- Sheamus trains with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Fit Finlay, David Finlay and Mel Finlay in this new video from the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Rey Mysterio recently filed for two trademarks related to merchandise use - G.M.O.A.T. and The Greatest Mask of All Time. As noted, Rey recently signed a two-year deal with WWE and has been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode from Washington, DC.

See Also WWE Announces Rey Mysterio's SmackDown Return

- Bayley tweeted this weight-lifting clip going into tonight's WWE RAW in Chicago: