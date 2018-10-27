Rey Mysterio On Chris Jericho Cruise (Photo, Video), WWE Marathon Livestream, NXT Champion Turns 39

- Above, WWE is running a seven hour livestream on its Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter channels to celebrate WWE Evolution. The livestream features a mix of women's title matches, WWE Ride Along, WWE 24, and more.

- Today, NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish turns 39 years old. Also today former WWE Manager, Harvey Whippleman, turns 53.

- As noted, the Chris Jericho cruise set sail today out of Miami, Florida. The trip will feature matches with Impact Wrestling and ROH stars, including The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho vs. Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll. Konnan tweeted out the photo below with Impact World Champion Johnny Impact and Rey Mysterio. With Mysterio recently signing a two-year deal with WWE, it's highly unlikely he'll be involved in any matches. Below is also some video of the sold-out cruise.