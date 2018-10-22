Wrestling Inc.

Rey Mysterio Pulled From A Pair Of WWE Live Events

By Marc Middleton | October 22, 2018

Despite being advertised, Rey Mysterio did not work Sunday's WWE Supershow in Boston and will not be working tonight's live event in White Plains, NY, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on why Rey was pulled from these two events after working the live event in Hartford, CT over the weekend but PWInsider adds that it is not injury related. Plans were changed last week for Rey to appear only at the Hartford live event.

See Also
Braun Strowman Working As A Babyface Again? (Video), Roman Reigns Misses Weekend Live Events

Rey teamed with Jeff Hardy to defeat Randy Orton and Andrade "Cien" Almas at Saturday's live event in Hartford.

Rey is still scheduled to be at Tuesday's SmackDown in Newark, NJ.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top