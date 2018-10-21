Rey Mysterio Says Four Year Absence From WWE Was "The Best Thing That Could Have Happened To Me"

WWE put together another video to chronicle this week's SmackDown 1000, featuring plenty of backstage footage and interviews from the event.

Rey Mysterio made his return to the company and spoke about what SmackDown meant to not only him, but many other legends who grew their name under the blue brand.

"SmackDown, from day one has been my brand," Mysterio said. "For not only myself, but a lot of legends have grown with this brand. The likes of Eddie Guerrero — rest in peace — Batista, John Cena, The Rock — when I first came into WWE, The Rock was still part of SmackDown — Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. When you talk about all of those names, you truly understand how stacked the SmackDown roster was. To be one of those guys that eventually branched out, put in the work, and became who I am now, it feels good to come back and be home, because this truly is my home."

Mysterio would wrestle WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event to see who would advance to the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2. Mysterio would hit the 619 and win via pinfall. The World Cup will also feature: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz.

See Also Batista Reveals Vince McMahon's Advice Before SmackDown 1000 Appearance

About four years ago, Mysterio and WWE parted ways, allowing Mysterio to work in a number of other companies like AAA, Lucha Underground, and NJPW. In the video above Mysterio said ultimately he thought it was best for him to get away, so he could mature and rest up for an eventual return to WWE.

"I did not leave and say goodbye forever, I did definitely leave with a vision of one day returning and here we are," Mysterio said. "I'm back to dominate, I'm back to prove a point of why I've been in this industry for almost 30 years. I truly believe I'm in the best shape of my life right now. I'm mentally prepared to come in and do what I have to do to keep demonstrating why I love this sport.

"Through time as you age, as you get older you live and learn, and in my case being in this industry from almost 30 years I think the best thing that could have happened to me was part ways for almost four years, which is the time I remained away from the WWE. But at the same time, I left on good terms so that this day would eventually happen and here we are now, almost four years later. I'm more mature, I'm rested, my body and mind are fully healed up. I don't think I could be living a better moment right now as we speak."

You can see Mysterio's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.