ROH Title Match Added To Global Wars Tour

As earlier reported, Ring of Honor will team up with New Japan Pro Wrestling for the upcoming Global Wars tour in four cities: Lewiston, Maine (11/7), Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8), Buffalo, New York (11/9), and Toronto, Ontario (11/11). ROH had earlier announced NJPW wrestlers SANADA, Juice Robinson and Tetsuya Naito will be on the tour, and over the course of yesterday, the promotion revealed KUSHIDA and BUSHI will be joining the other three wrestlers. The promotion also announced an ROH title match between Jay Lethal and Kenny King. Below are the updated details for the tour.

Wednesday, Nov 7 -- Lewiston, Maine, Androscoggin Bank Colisee

Tetsuya Naito & EVIL & BUSHI & SANADA will face ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham & Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA

Thursday, Nov 8 -- Lowell, Mass., Memorial Auditorium

ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Young Bucks vs. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA vs. The Kingdom's TK O'Ryan & Vinnie Marseglia

Friday, Nov 9 -- Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo RiverWorks

BUSHI & Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham & KUSHIDA

Sunday, Nov 11 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mattamy Centre

ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King