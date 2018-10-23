Roman Reigns Thanks Supporters, Comments On His WWE Ring Return And Focusing On His Health

Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for their support following last night's RAW announcement on his battle with leukemia.

Reigns wrote, "Thank you to everyone who's reached out...I can't put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I'm going to spend time with my family and focus on health."

Reigns opened last night's RAW and announced that he is taking time off to battle leukemia again. He has lived with the disease for the past 11 years but it has been in remission since 2008. Reigns made it clear that this was not his retirement speech and that he would be back home with WWE soon. Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Title and a new champion will be declared when Brock Lesnar faces Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Below is Reigns' full tweet from today: