Vince McMahon Says WWE Stands With Roman Reigns, Main Event - WWE Network, Evolution Battle Royal

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to former Women's Champions being added to the WWE Evolution Battle Royal for a future title shot. The match currently has the following Superstars scheduled: Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

- New episodes of WWE Main Event are now available for viewing on the WWE Network. They have all but 40 episodes in the vault but there's no word yet on when those will be available.

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter and praised Roman Reigns, letting him know that WWE will stand by him as he battles leukemia for a second time. As noted, Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Title on RAW last night and said he would be taking time off to battle the disease, which has been in remission since 2008.

Vince wrote, "A warrior, through and through. @WWERomanReigns, your entire #WWE family stands with you. #ThankYouRoman"

Below are more comments on Reigns' announceent, from Vince, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, Braun Strowman and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura:

I'm just learning now of @WWERomanReigns leukemia diagnosis. Stunned. I liked and respected him from the moment I met him. Sending my very best wishes and prayers for you, Joe. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 23, 2018