Ronda Rousey On Being Happy In WWE, WWE NXT Star Returning To Germany Promotion, Asuka Makeup Video

- WWE posted this video of makeup artist Mimi Choi creating a complex Halloween face inspired by Asuka.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently spoke with People Magazine and said she's enjoying "every single second" of her WWE career and she's "just enjoying myself too much."

"It's new for me from being an Olympian and a fighter from having this tunnel focus and not being able to think about anything else," Rousey said. "I would feel myself becoming a smaller and smaller fraction of my personality as the event came closer because as a survival trait you have to. I don't really feel like I'm in fight or flight mode all the time. I'm ready to fight but I'm happy at all time and relaxed at all times. It's pretty different for me to be able to relax and be in a high pressure situation at the same time."

- The wXw promotion in Germany has announced that WWE NXT Superstar Marcel Barthel (Axel Dieter Jr.) will return to the promotion at their 18th anniversary event on Saturday, December 22 in Oberhausen, Germany. As noted recently, WWE has had talks of launching a NXT Germany brand that would see them work with wXw in some form, similar to how they have worked with PROGRESS Wrestling in the UK for the NXT UK brand.

