WWE Nixes Big Ronda Rousey - Becky Lynch Backstage Angle At Evolution PPV?

It looks like WWE nixed a backstage angle between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view.

WWE's official announcement for the non-title match between Lynch and Rousey at Survivor Series mentions Becky attacking Ronda backstage, just moments after they stood with the rest of the women's division on the stage as Evolution went off the air.

The preview includes this line: "However, the Rowdy titleholder's celebration was short-lived; just moments after she and Becky stood triumphantly side-by-side along with the rest of the female Superstars in the culmination of the monumental event, The Irish Lass Kicker unleashed a vicious assault on her fellow champion backstage."

This week's RAW did see WWE release video of a backstage altercation between Lynch and Rousey but they did not get physical. You can see that video above. It is worth noting that WWE released a post-Evolution interview with Rousey talking to Charly Caruso but it looks like they set up another interview just for the altercation with Lynch.

Below is WWE's full preview for Lynch vs. Rousey at Survivor Series: