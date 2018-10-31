Ronda Rousey Praises Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair, Brie Bella Learns Millennial Slang, WWE Stock

- Above is a new post-Evolution Q&A video with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey, who will face SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match at WWE Survivor Series, revealed her favorite match from Evolution - Becky's Last Woman Standing match win over Charlotte Flair.

"My favorite match that night was Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, the first-ever Last Woman Standing match," Rousey said. "It was the first-ever on the first-ever. It was the first-ever Last Woman Standing match on the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view. It was just amazing. It was amazing to see those two women go out there and pour out their heart & soul in front of everyone, and show everybody that they can do so much more with a closed fist and some tables & chairs, and everything they they had, than they could ever do given pillows & lingerie. They've done something, they've broken a seal that can never be closed again. What the did was, we didn't just walk through the door, but Becky and Charlotte slammed the door behind us and made sure we will never have to go backwards through that door, and we can start focusing on the next one, or maybe the ceiling. I don't know, we're taking the whole house down, bit by bit. And Charlotte and Becky, they really ended the last chapter with an exclamation point for all of us. I'm just so excited for what the next chapter has in store for all of us."

- WWE stock was up 5.91% today, closing at $72.59 per share. Today's high was $73.85 and the low was $69.64.

- Below are more Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Paige and Nia Jax trying their hands at a pizza joint, and Brie Bella learning millennial slang: