Ronda Rousey Says She's "The Best", WWE Stars Find The Worst Edge Action Figures, Fans On Managers

By Joshua Gagnon | October 20, 2018

- On the newest Figure it Out former Edgeheads, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, look for the worst looking Edge action figures.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "What is the best Superstar-manager combination in WWE right now?" As of this writing, the results are: Brock Lesnar / Paul Heyman (51 percent), Andrade "Cien" Almas / Zelina Vega (21 percent), Bobby Lashley / Lio Rush (18 percent), and AOP / Drake Maverick (10 percent).

- Ronda Rousey posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the quote "I'm not arrogant. I just know I'm the best" along with "Evolution is coming - the revolution is already here" in the caption. Rousey will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella on October 28 at WWE Evolution.

