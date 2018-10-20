Sasha Banks And Alexa Bliss Return To The Ring At WWE Live Event (Photos)

Yesterday, WWE stopped in Bangor, Maine for a Raw live event that featured the in-ring return of both Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss in separate tag matches. Banks teamed up with Bayley and Dana Brooke to defeat Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Alicia Fox. Bliss teamed up with Mickie James in a losing effort to Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax.

As noted, Banks had last wrestled on the September 3 episode of Raw and had been out due to a health related issue that WWE kept quiet about. Bliss has been resting up since injuring her arm after her Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at last month's Hell in a Cell PPV.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader (@Matt_McDonald_) for the photos of the crowd (estimated 3,500-3,800 fans). Below are the full results from the event:

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin (Corbin restarted the match and made it no DQ)

* Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor (No DQ Match)

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Alicia Fox

* Elias defeated No Way Jose

* Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax defeated Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

* Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal

* B-Team defeated The Revival

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

@Matt_McDonald_ contributed to this article.