Sean Waltman On Roman Reigns' Leukemia Announcement, Who He Sees As The Next Universal Champion

Like many, Sean Waltman was shocked to hear Roman Reigns reveal that his Leukemia had returned on Monday Night Raw. The announcement affected many fans but it was felt even more so by those part of the wrestling fraternity. Waltman shared his feelings about Reigns on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"I tuned in last night probably seconds after he mentioned Leukemia so I was like 'What's going on here?' And the people are like, 'Thank you, Roman!' and I'm like, 'What are they doing?'…They are usually sh-tting all over him. 'What's going on here?' …So I had heard most of the promo without knowing the beginning part of the Leukemia thing," said Waltman. "And when you know somebody especially, not just when you know them but when they are a part of your fraternity. Even if you have an age gap or generation gap, whatever. These people are still our brothers and sisters and we love each other. And especially for me, the family, the Anoa'i family have been very good to me."

A couple of weeks ago Reigns' cousin, Rikishi, appeared on the podcast and Waltman says the fact that he knows the entire Anoa'i family makes this even more difficult to process.

"Rikishi was in here and we were talking about that with him when he was in here. I know that whole family," revealed Waltman. "It was like someone kicked me in the balls you know, so you sit there and think about what this guy is going through. His wife and his daughter and all that and what they're going through. And to go out there and tell everyone what's going on and keep your head held high and not breaking down. Not that there's anything wrong with breaking down and shedding a tear out there cause that's fine too. But just to be able to go out there and keep it together and tell everyone what you have, to tell them like that. G--damn, that has got to be hard."

The wrestling aspect is just one part of this situation and Waltman hopes that Reigns makes a full recovery not just for the WWE, but for his family.

"I imagine that all the best things, the best medicine will be available for him," stated Waltman. "We are just going to proceed with the attitude and belief that he is going to come through this and make a complete recovery, this thing is going to go into remission again and we are going to see him back. The main thing was, forget about seeing him back in the ring, let's just make sure his daughter can grow up with a father."

As is the case with pro wrestling, the show must go on and the Universal Championship is now vacant. Waltman weighed in on who he thinks will become the next champion.

"[WWE] can always pivot at any point because, I mean, that's kind of how they operate now. There is always a chance that somebody is going to go down with an injury, or an illness. Not so much like some kind of a scandal or like an Enzo type of thing. But there is that outlying possibility of silly sh-t happening too, but mainly injuries and things like that. So, you are always going to have to have a Plan B. And I see a big a-- Plan B in Braun Strowman and I think [WWE] will go with him... I can see him in that spot," Waltman said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit X-Pac 1,2,360 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Sources: X-Pac 1,2,360