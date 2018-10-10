Sean Waltman On Why Shawn Michaels Is Returning To The Ring, Royal Rumble Pre-Sale Code, WWE GIFs

- On the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, which you can watch in the video above, Sean Waltman discussed Shawn Michaels returning to the ring at Crown Jewel to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane. Waltman admits that he would have liked for Michaels to have returned even sooner.

"Hey [DX is] going to Saudi Arabia," Waltman said. "[Shawn Michaels] was sticking to his guns on this whole retirement thing and I would have liked to see him do it sooner. [The fans] wanted him to come back for a long time and I respect the hell out of his reasons for not doing it, and I respect the hell out of his reasons for doing it now, making money!"

- With SmackDown 1000 approaching next week, WWE has added hundreds of GIFs from the first 999 episodes of SmackDown on the official WWE GIPHY channel.

- As we reported earlier, the pre-sale for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is underway at Ticketmaster. Marc noted that one of the the pre-sale passcodes is WWERUMBLE. Another pre-sale code you can use is WWEDBACKS. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dante Eaker)