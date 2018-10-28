Seth Rollins, Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, And Others Comment On WWE Evolution

- Above, The Riott Squad talked about the magnitude of WWE Evolution.

- Below, Charlotte, Natalya, and Carmella hyped tonight's event. Charlotte gave a sneak peek of what her wrestling gear looks like while Carmella posted an NXT group photo of herself, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Alexa Bliss.

- Below, Big E, Seth Rollins, Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, The Revival, and Andrade "Cien" Almas sent out support to those involved in tonight's PPV. For the WWE Raw Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, he specifically gave a shout out to Bayley.

"Wanna give a shout out to all the girls this weekend, getting ready for the first all-women's PPV, Evolution," Rollins said. "Something I'm super excited about and super proud of. I want to send a special shout out to my girl, Bayley. She's been one of my best friends for the past couple years. She's fantastic, she's one of the best in the world. I love ya to death, go out there and hug that Riott Squad until they can't take anymore."

Salute to all the women who endured being regarded as nothing more than 90 second filler, romantic interests & muted valets, and to those who ushered in this era of opportunity. #WWEEvolution — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) October 28, 2018

.@WWERollins has a special message for someone who he considers one of his best friends @itsBayleyWWE! Good luck Bayley!! #WWEevolution pic.twitter.com/4f45Vwl1RA — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2018