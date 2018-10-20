Seth Rollins Fan Q&A, Four Horsewomen NXT Match From 2015, WWE Managers Talk Recent Poll

- Above is the full NXT Women's Championship between Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch at NXT TakeOver: Rival in 2015. Charlotte would go into the match as the champion, but Sasha Banks would get the pinfall victory on Charlotte to win the title.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will be answering fan questions live on WWE's Facebook tomorrow beginning at 11:45am ET.
- As noted, WWE's latest poll asked fans: "What is the best Superstar-manager combination in WWE right now?" Drake Maverick, Lio Rush, and Zelina Vega all commented on Twitter about where they stand. The only one yet to comment is Paul Heyman, who is currently leading the way with 51 percent of the vote, followed by Vega (22 percent), Rush (18 percent), and Maverick (9 percent).
